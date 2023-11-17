Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Last week, a sexually explicit video featuring socialite Abena Korkor circulated online. Abena Korkor accused two individuals of being behind the video and implicated a security official associated with the cybercrime office at the Ghana Police Service.

On Wednesday morning (November 15, 2023), another sexually explicit video was circulated on social media, with a tag linking it to the mentioned security officer.

Sammy Kay reportedly published the explicit images and connected them to pictures of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) official.

In response, the CSA issued a press release explaining the reasons for Sammy Kay's arrest, stating that his actions involved the "unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials."

The CSA clarified that the tagging of the images to explicit material was a misrepresentation and criminal attribution, dissociating itself from such actions.

Sammy Kay later removed the image in question on Instagram and issued an apology, expressing regret for the earlier post and acknowledging the mistake in linking the images.