ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, also known as Samuel Dortey Kumah, has been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Sammy Kay
Sammy Kay

The arrest is related to allegations of publishing sexually explicit images and the unlawful use of images of a Cyber Security Authority official.

Recommended articles

Last week, a sexually explicit video featuring socialite Abena Korkor circulated online. Abena Korkor accused two individuals of being behind the video and implicated a security official associated with the cybercrime office at the Ghana Police Service.

On Wednesday morning (November 15, 2023), another sexually explicit video was circulated on social media, with a tag linking it to the mentioned security officer.

Sammy Kay reportedly published the explicit images and connected them to pictures of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) official.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the CSA issued a press release explaining the reasons for Sammy Kay's arrest, stating that his actions involved the "unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials."

The CSA clarified that the tagging of the images to explicit material was a misrepresentation and criminal attribution, dissociating itself from such actions.

Sammy Kay later removed the image in question on Instagram and issued an apology, expressing regret for the earlier post and acknowledging the mistake in linking the images.

CSA statement on Sammy Kay
CSA statement on Sammy Kay CSA statement on Sammy Kay Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Grammys

Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance, Nigeria scores 4

Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Rick Ross expresses interest to join Meek Mill in visiting Ghana again

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi confirms marriage to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola, says it wasn’t a secret

Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo

Such a disgrace -A plus calls on Christian Council to ban Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo