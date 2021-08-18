According to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers, which only identify the plaintiff as “J.C". Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,” who is now a 68-year-old woman in Greenwich, Conn.

The papers, filed on behalf of J.C. claims that Dylan established the “connection” to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

The said abuse by the now-81-year-old songwriter occurred multiple times at the famed Chelsea Hotel, the suit claims. "J.C. says the emotional effects of the alleged abuse have been long-lasting and that she has had to seek medical treatment for them" according to the filing.

Bob Dylan Pulse Ghana

The fallout J.C suffered, included depression, humiliation and anxiety which the suit says “are of a permanent and lasting nature and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities,” the suit claims.

J.C is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial in the suit over allegations of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional that she says she has suffered from the 'Like a Rolling Stone' singer.

However, Dylan’s spokesman told The Post on Monday that “this 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended" but J.C.’s lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, said, “the complaint speaks for itself.”

“She provided a lot of detailed information regarding the time in question that leaves no doubt that she was with him in the apartment during the time in question,” Isaacs said, emphasizing that he has been able to verify those details with the “best available research.”