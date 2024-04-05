Bob Risky pleads guilty after appearing in court over Naira abuse (VIDEO)

Upon the reading of the charges, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts, which centred on Naira notes abuse. However, before the plea, the EFCC's counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, requested the court to dismiss counts five and six, about allegations of Money Laundering.

Responding to the prosecution's request, Justice Abimbola Awogboro granted the motion and subsequently struck out counts five and six from the indictment.

With the Money Laundering charges no longer in contention, Bobrisky was left to face only counts one to four, all related to Naira abuse. Upon being asked if he comprehended the charges against him, Bobrisky boldly affirmed his guilt, stating, "Yes, I am guilty."

The development marks a significant legal twist in the ongoing case involving Bobrisky, whose flamboyant lifestyle and social media presence have often courted controversy.