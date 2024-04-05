ADVERTISEMENT
Bob Risky pleads guilty after appearing in court over Naira abuse (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

In a dramatic turn of events, popular cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, has admitted guilt to charges of Naira abuse brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky appeared before the Federal High Court in Lagos, facing a six-count charge related to alleged Abuse of the Naira and purported Money Laundering activities.

Upon the reading of the charges, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts, which centred on Naira notes abuse. However, before the plea, the EFCC's counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, requested the court to dismiss counts five and six, about allegations of Money Laundering.

Responding to the prosecution's request, Justice Abimbola Awogboro granted the motion and subsequently struck out counts five and six from the indictment.

With the Money Laundering charges no longer in contention, Bobrisky was left to face only counts one to four, all related to Naira abuse. Upon being asked if he comprehended the charges against him, Bobrisky boldly affirmed his guilt, stating, "Yes, I am guilty."

The development marks a significant legal twist in the ongoing case involving Bobrisky, whose flamboyant lifestyle and social media presence have often courted controversy.

As the legal proceedings unfold, observers await further developments and potential sentencing in light of Bobrisky's admission of guilt to the charges levelled against him. See the moment arrived in court in the post below.

Selorm Tali

