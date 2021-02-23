The "Hot Nigga" was released from prison on Tuesday, February 23, having served six years of a seven-year sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession.

He was arrested in December 2014 on conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment charges. He was arrested alongside several of his GS9 crew, including rapper Rowdy Rebel.

Shmurda ultimately took a plea deal for 4th-degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession charges, which resulted in the seven-year sentence.

The conditional release from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility was confirmed via an inmate search, according to Billboard.

"At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026,” a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said, as quoted by Billboard.

"I'm going to get my guy," Quavo, Shmurda’s friend and Migos’ frontman, told Billboard before picking the rapper today. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir."

The rapper was denied parole in September 2020 and was originally ordered to serve his maximum sentence, which would have kept him incarcerated until December 11, 2021; he will remain on parole until 2026.