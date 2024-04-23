Bobrisky files appeal against 6-month sentence, offers to pay 50k for each offense

The sentence stemmed from charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging Bobrisky's involvement in the abuse of the Nigerian currency, the naira.

Despite pleading guilty to the four counts, Bobrisky was handed a six-month prison term without the option of a fine.

In response, Bobrisky's legal representative, Bimbo Kusanu, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to overturn the sentence and substitute it with a N50,000 fine for each count.

Kusanu argues that the trial court's decision to impose the maximum sentence was unfair, particularly given Okuneye's lack of prior criminal convictions and his cooperation with the authorities throughout the legal proceedings.

Furthermore, Kusanu contends that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) offers avenues for lesser sentences, which the trial court failed to consider. He maintains that his client's positive background and admission of guilt should have been taken into account in determining a more lenient penalty.

According to Kusanu, the trial court's failure to exercise discretion appropriately has led to a miscarriage of justice against his client.