ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobrisky files appeal against 6-month sentence, offers to pay 50k for each offense

Dorcas Agambila

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has allegedly filed a notice of appeal for him.

Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]
Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]

The self-proclaimed "Mommy of Lagos" filed a notice of appeal on Monday, contesting the six-month maximum sentence imposed by Justice A.O. Awogboro.

Recommended articles

The sentence stemmed from charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging Bobrisky's involvement in the abuse of the Nigerian currency, the naira.

READ MORE: Bobrisky jailed for six months with no option of fine over abuse of Naira

Despite pleading guilty to the four counts, Bobrisky was handed a six-month prison term without the option of a fine.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky in court [X/Seun Okin]
Bobrisky in court [X/Seun Okin] Pulse Nigeria

In response, Bobrisky's legal representative, Bimbo Kusanu, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to overturn the sentence and substitute it with a N50,000 fine for each count.

Kusanu argues that the trial court's decision to impose the maximum sentence was unfair, particularly given Okuneye's lack of prior criminal convictions and his cooperation with the authorities throughout the legal proceedings.

Bobrisky in custody
Bobrisky in custody Pulse Nigeria

Furthermore, Kusanu contends that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) offers avenues for lesser sentences, which the trial court failed to consider. He maintains that his client's positive background and admission of guilt should have been taken into account in determining a more lenient penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky heading to court
Bobrisky heading to court Pulse Nigeria

According to Kusanu, the trial court's failure to exercise discretion appropriately has led to a miscarriage of justice against his client.

He believes that Bobrisky's prompt response to the EFCC's summons and the severity of the sentence do not align with the nature of the offense.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie