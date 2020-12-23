The statement credited to the EIB CEO was shared by MzBel with the title "Does Jean Mensa led EC administration really understand the law at all and know the implication of what she is doing?"

The details of the statement further criticized the E.C over it's earlier press release informing the public that the commission will be going on break. "Does the law allow that? by the time you return from the break and the tension is out of hand, what will you say?"

The statement continued that "if this the situation is not resolved, then, I can confidently say the future is scaring. The most shocking is that those who matters and called themselves Peace and Christian Council are all into a hibernation".

However, according to Bola Ray, he knows nothing about the statement being circulated by the likes of the Ghanaian, therefore, he is asking the public to disregard the claims.

Bola Ray

Bola Ray cleared the air about the statement when he took to social media to share a screenshot of MzBel's post and wrote: "Kindly disregard this. It is FAKE. I have written no such thing. Do your politics but LEAVE ME OUT OF IT".

Mzbel, who is a staunch supporter of the NDC has since removed the post from her Facebook page without saying anything yet.