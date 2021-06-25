BREAKING: Efia Odo arrested by Ghana Police over #FixTheCountry protest

According to reports, she stepped out of the courtroom before the judge could give a ruling on the case and was seen outside the courtroom taking pictures with people.

Efia Odo was asked by the police officer guarding the court premises to leave but it appears she didn't obey the instruction, hence her arrest along with others.

Supporters of the campaign have been at the court for the hearing of case between its conveners and Ghana Police over a court order that stops the protestors from embarking on a street protest.

Two days ago, the actress who is one of the popular faces called on supporters of the protest to storm the court for today hearing. New reports emerging on social media have that Efia has been picked up the Ghana Police.

“The Ghana Police service has just arrested @efiaodo1 and the other #FixTheCountry Convenors and campaigners. They are being held at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters. The Court was set to rule on the matter at 1:30pm,,#FixTheCountry” the official Twitter account for the protest tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted by the actress’ account.

