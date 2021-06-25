RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BREAKING: Efia Odo arrested by Ghana Police over #FixTheCountry protest

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo has been reportedly arrested by Ghana Police over the #FixTheCountry protest.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

She was arrested together with over 15 other pro #FixTheCountry protesters.

Recommended articles

According to reports, she stepped out of the courtroom before the judge could give a ruling on the case and was seen outside the courtroom taking pictures with people.

Efia Odo was asked by the police officer guarding the court premises to leave but it appears she didn't obey the instruction, hence her arrest along with others.

Supporters of the campaign have been at the court for the hearing of case between its conveners and Ghana Police over a court order that stops the protestors from embarking on a street protest.

Two days ago, the actress who is one of the popular faces called on supporters of the protest to storm the court for today hearing. New reports emerging on social media have that Efia has been picked up the Ghana Police.

The Ghana Police service has just arrested @efiaodo1 and the other #FixTheCountry Convenors and campaigners. They are being held at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters. The Court was set to rule on the matter at 1:30pm,,#FixTheCountry” the official Twitter account for the protest tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted by the actress’ account.

Efia Odo arrested
Efia Odo arrested Efia Odo arrested Pulse Ghana

The reason for the arrest has not been communicated yet. This is a breaking story and pulse.com.gh will bring you more update soon.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face