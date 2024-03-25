Bridget Otoo and others drag IGP to court over assault

The applicants, including the Metro TV presenter, Vanessa Edotom Boateng, and George Agyening Anyang, are seeking the enforcement of fundamental human rights under various articles of the constitution.

The court documents show that they are represented by Samson Lardy Anyenini, Esq. The lawsuit appears to precede a similar legal action taken by Democracy Hub, the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouseDemo, who have also taken legal recourse against the police for alleged human rights violations.

Last September, a video circulated on social media capturing the moment when Bridget was assaulted by two unidentified individuals outside the Accra Regional Police Command. Despite protests from fellow demonstrators, Bridget was forcefully pushed and her shirt torn by the assailants.

Democracy Hub and 23 others have also sued the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for what they describe as unlawful arrest, torture, and detention during the same protest.

In a statement released by Benjamin Akuffo Darko, Democracy Hub alleged that more than fifty police officers surrounded and aggressively apprehended demonstrators exercising their right to protest on September 21st. The arrested individuals were reportedly assaulted at the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra and detained without justification.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, a three-day demonstration, was organized by citizens dissatisfied with President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, calling for improved governance, accountability, transparency, and social justice in Ghana.

The group utilized social media to rally support and voice concerns over issues such as the e-levy, galamsey, fuel prices, unemployment, education, healthcare, and security.

