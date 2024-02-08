I hope you know what it means - Bridget Otoo reacts to Bawumia's pledge to abolish E-levy

She pointed out that he played a role in implementing the E-levy after assuming office, questioning the credibility of his current commitment to abolish certain taxes.

“The man who said it is wrong to tax momo in opposition supported the taxation of momo with the introduction of e-levy. Today he says he would not tax Bet. I hope you know what it means #BawuliarSpeaks,” Bridget Otoo commented on her social media page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bawumia announced his intention to eliminate taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions during a lecture on February 7, 2024.

He emphasized that a move towards a cashless economy would benefit from the abolition of the e-levy. Additionally, he pledged to scrap taxes on gambling, abolish the emissions tax, and eliminate the 15% tax on electricity by 2025.