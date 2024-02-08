In her reaction, Bridget Otoo expressed skepticism regarding Dr. Bawumia's promise, highlighting his previous opposition to the taxation of electronic transfers during the NPP's time in opposition.
I hope you know what it means - Bridget Otoo reacts to Bawumia's pledge to abolish E-levy
Renowned media personality, Bridget Otoo, has responded to the assurance made by Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to eliminate the electronic transaction levy (E-levy), betting tax, and other taxes, including the recently introduced emission levy.
She pointed out that he played a role in implementing the E-levy after assuming office, questioning the credibility of his current commitment to abolish certain taxes.
“The man who said it is wrong to tax momo in opposition supported the taxation of momo with the introduction of e-levy. Today he says he would not tax Bet. I hope you know what it means #BawuliarSpeaks,” Bridget Otoo commented on her social media page.
Dr. Bawumia announced his intention to eliminate taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions during a lecture on February 7, 2024.
He emphasized that a move towards a cashless economy would benefit from the abolition of the e-levy. Additionally, he pledged to scrap taxes on gambling, abolish the emissions tax, and eliminate the 15% tax on electricity by 2025.
Bawumia's promises have faced criticism from some Ghanaians who express disappointment in his performance as vice president.
