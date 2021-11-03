British singer spends over GH800K on surgery to look like Korean; calls it 'transracial'

Therefore, the 31-year-old K-Pop fanatic wants to be addressed as a Korean. "I don't identify as British, so please don't … refer to me as British, because I identify as Korean," they said.

In the report by nzherald.co.nz, they continued that " that's just my culture, that's my home country. That's exactly how I look now, and I also identify as Jimin – that's my Korean name."

Oli London also claims that "TRANSRACIAL is a thing", tweeting: "I invented it! If you can be transgender you can be TRANSRACIAL". In a recent development, Oli London has taken it up themselves to welcome others into the 'transracial' community.

"Welcome to the Transracial Community JESY NELSON. As the founder of the Transracial movement, I welcome you with open arms into our ever-growing community. We are all Gods creatures and we all have the right to identify how we feel".

Oli's comment came at the back of JESY NELSON coming to say that she identifies as a black woman.

"Transracial people are valid!!!! So proud of Jesy Nelson for coming out and showing the world that she is a Transracial Queen. So proud. Let’s make this a movement and help the millions of others that identify as Transracial Jesy," Oli London also stated.

However, according to Oli London, they sometimes feel like they are experiencing an identity crisis.

"Sometimes I feel like I am having an identity crisis… sometimes I feel like Jimin. Other days I feel like Hyunjin. Some days I wake up and I’m in a Lee Felix mood and some days I feel like I’m Japanese. So weird huh?"