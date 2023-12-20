Blacko is loved - Adesope shields musician from Naija bloggers threatening to cancel him

The Nigerian media personality established in a new interview on Hitz FM that Black Sherif's submission to the government had no form of malice.

According to Adesope who was one of two MCs for the second edition of Afro Nation in Ghana, the agenda forwarded by Smallgod, Reggie Rockstone, Samini and several other musicians is a step in the direction.

In his interview, the media personality popularly known as Shopsydoo spoke about the threats from some Nigerian bloggers after Black Sherif's comments.

Adesope seems to think that Black Sherif came off as an easy target for the bloggers. He also reiterated to Andy Dosty of Hitz Fm that Black Sherif's dominance among Nigerian music listeners is too dominant for him to be blacklisted.