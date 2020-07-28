Bulldog’s contemptible utterance and body-shaming come after the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker slammed showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and producer JMJ for saying the singer is more focused on international appeal, hence, the decline in her local appeal.

She also indicated that she doesn’t show her skin and that is why she doesn’t trend on social media.

Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye responded to Wiyaala’s statement by calling her an ‘idiot’, adding that her viral fart video makes her one.

Bulldog took things a bit far when he was given the platform on Okay FM today to respond to Wiyaala, saying she lied when she said she does not show skin in her videos and photos, which is why she’s not given the needed support she deserves.

According to him, her hard body “is not the taste of the people, reason why she does not trend”.

To him, if Wiyaala was like Akuapem Poloo, Moesha Bodoung, Efia Odo and the other ladies whose skins are the taste of many, she would have gone viral on several occasions.

“Wiyaala shows a lot of skin but her hard skin is not the taste of many people reason why her stuffs are not viral,” he claimed.

“Even in the video she shared telling us not to talk about her, she showed skin. If it was Akupem Poloo, Moesha and others who had shared such a video, it would have gone viral because the skin they show is the taste of many.”

Listen to the full interview below.