Arnold appeared on GhanaWeb’s Bloggers Forum show hosted by Albert Benefo Buabeng where he stated that Wiyaala is more focused on international appeal than Ghana and that is why she isn’t popular locally.

Reacting to this, Wiyaala said her name should be taken out of showbiz discussions if she isn’t counted among relevant artistes in Ghana.

“If I don’t count in this industry, then don’t discuss me when you are talking about show business in Ghana. You can’t always mention my name and turn around and say shout out to Wiyaala because she doesn’t really count,” he said in the outburst.

“You think some of us are idiots. We should come and fool to win Artiste of the Year. What do we get after winning awards? There are no royalties in Ghana.”

“Some of us might not be the most intelligent but we do have brains to understand that when you do foolish songs just to get attention and win few awards, you are actually fooling yourself”.

She advised Arnold to speak words of encouragement when discussing artistes and avoid downplaying their efforts.

Watch the full video below.