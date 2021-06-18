'I am not ashamed, it's natural for men to cheat' - Bulldog confesses cheating on wife

Bulldog who appeared on the show on Wednesday evening was asked by the host if he ever cheated on his wife.

“I think cheating is inbuilt for men that’s what I believe," he said and opening up about his cheating experience, he said, "but I am not proud I cheated on my wife and I am not ashamed of it".

Will Bulldog cheat again? Well, answering that he said, "I don’t know if I will cheat again. I just hope I won’t cheat on her". In a StarrFmOnline.com report, he noted also that men cheat for adventure but berated men who lose their partners to other men.

“Any man who allows another man to take his woman from him is not a man enough,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Despite all the controversy Bulldog stirs, he is a family man. The Ghanaian Showbiz personality, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, is married to a beautiful woman who is based in Germany.