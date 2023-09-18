Bullet claims he’s still settling debts left by Ebony

Bullet stated unequivocally, “I have not yet finished paying Midas Touch Records for the contract we signed for Ebony. As we speak now, I still owe Midas Touch Records, and I am still paying for it because the contract was supposed to run for some number of years for which they (Midas Touch) will share proceeds from works of the artistes, but we all know what happened.”

These revelations come amidst allegations of occultism following a car accident involving one of Bullet’s signees, Wendy Shay. Bullet forcefully refuted these claims, stressing that during his earlier struggles, such notions were far from his mind.

He declared, “It would be wrong for anyone to say that I am into occultism because when I was suffering, I didn’t even think about that and will be stupid to do that now when God is blessing me now.” he said.

Musician Ebony Reigns has died at the age of 20 after her car reportedly collided with a bus in south western Ghana in 2018.