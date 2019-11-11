Bullet and the late afro-dancehall star were rumoured to have engaged in an amorous relationship but the manager told Hitz FM last week that it hurts him when he hears rumours like that.

“Let me be real with you, I am a bad boy and growing up, I’ve seen fame, I’ve travelled, I’ve sung and I’ve seen women, why will I have to sleep with someone before I work with her,” he quizzed.

The worked together for approximately two and a half years until she passed away on February 8, 2018.

According to the Ruff N Smooth group member, he met Ebony when she was young [19 years] and only thought of her as a kid.

He said he was inspired by her voice and decided to make her a hit regardless of the criticisms he received from friends.

The artiste manager said “the very first day I met her, I took her to the studio because she sent me a voice note, I fell in love with the voice. I had written ‘Dancefloor’ and she delivered it.”

“When they say I was sleeping with her, it hurts because I am not that kind of guy,” Bullet added.

He said people spread these rumours in an attempt to collapse the career he’s built over the years.