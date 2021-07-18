I found Christ through Bullet in Ghana, abroad life made me think I didn't need God - Wendy Shay

"Comfortability is there, if you are not lucky, you'll think that's all the world but when I came to Ghana, that was when I experienced the other side of life," Wendy Shay added.

Speaking on United Showbiz, she detailed that it was Bullet, her record label boss, who introduced her to Christ after they started working together. " It was through Bullet, he was taking me to church, you know this work we do is a very spiritual job," she said.

She continued that "to be famous and do music, you need spiritual backing so Bullet introduced me to Christ and said that is what he uses".

According to Wendy Shay, she has gone through this spiritual awakening for the past three years but she is now making it evident in her life so that when she is preaching about God, people will take her seriously.

Wendy Shay and Delay Pulse Ghana