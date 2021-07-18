RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I found Christ through Bullet in Ghana, abroad life made me think I didn't need God - Wendy Shay

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wendy Shay has disclosed that she has been through a spiritual awakening after moving to Ghana.

wendy-shay-bullet.article photo
wendy-shay-bullet.article photo

According to the 'Masakra' singer, she properly accepted Jesus Christ as her personal saviour three years ago when she came to Ghana. " At some point, I left God's sight, you see when you are living abroad, you'll think everything is ok," she said.

"Comfortability is there, if you are not lucky, you'll think that's all the world but when I came to Ghana, that was when I experienced the other side of life," Wendy Shay added.

Pulse Chat - Interview with Wendy Shay | Pulse Chat

Speaking on United Showbiz, she detailed that it was Bullet, her record label boss, who introduced her to Christ after they started working together. " It was through Bullet, he was taking me to church, you know this work we do is a very spiritual job," she said.

She continued that "to be famous and do music, you need spiritual backing so Bullet introduced me to Christ and said that is what he uses".

According to Wendy Shay, she has gone through this spiritual awakening for the past three years but she is now making it evident in her life so that when she is preaching about God, people will take her seriously.

Wendy Shay and Delay
Wendy Shay and Delay Wendy Shay and Delay Pulse Ghana

She said this to explain why she removed the multiple rings she had on her face and not choosing to wear skimpy clothes like she used to do. Hear more from her in the video below.

