'I’m going to have them all arrested' - Bullet threatens to take on doom prophets

According to the Rufftown Records boss, there is a woman who recently made some damning pronouncements about Afropop star Wendy Shay’s future, causing him to report her to the police. She has now begged for mercy, he added.

Bullet expressed his belief that these spiritual leaders who peddle doom prophecies also scheme to have their pronouncements come to pass.

“So I am taking them to the police so that if something untoward happens, they will be questioned and held responsible,” he added.

He stressed that he has made several reports to the police regarding this issue.

Furthermore, he asserted that the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel “Prophet Nigel Gaisie should have been arrested following his prophecy about Ebony and her subsequent death”.

Bullet opined that it was this incident that made Gaisie popular.

He decried other prophets who “went on media tours” making accusation against him after Ebony’s death.

Bullet noted that he would have prophets who made doom declarations about his current act Wendy Shay arrested specifically to sign a bond which will have them provide answers should anything bad happen to the subject of their prophecies.

The incessant doom pronouncements “is causing panic,” Bullet bemoaned, adding that: “There is a law that [addresses] such things.”

He emphasised that “this time around, I will not sit aloof and be accused of evil by any Tom, Dick and Harry”.

He stressed he will not lower his guard this time around and be taken advantage of, unlike when “so many pastors alleged that I killed Ebony”.

“I will have them come to the police station to write their statement and take responsibility for whatever bad thing happens to Wendy Shay,” he reiterated.