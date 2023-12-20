PlayGhana saga: Bullgod bashes Samini for not defending Black Sherif over backlash

A section of Nigerians has reportedly boycotted Black Sherif, who enjoys significant popularity in Nigeria and possesses a substantial fan base even more than some of their local artistes.

In the wake of the development, Bullgod has criticized how Reggie Rockstone and Samini have suddenly gone silent when they should be protecting Black Sherif.

According to him, unlike these veterans, Blacko, who is currently in his prime, risks losing a lot if he is being cancelled in these foreign countries.

This discussion popped up on the ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show when music executive, Hammer, first identified that Blacko should be protected by the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.

“As Blacko is facing the backlash, I expected Mark and co to issue a statement,” Hammer stated.

It was in response to Hammer of The Last Two Music Group's statements that Bullgod lashed out at Samini and Reggie Rockstone.

“Mark alone shouldn’t do this. Reggie for protect am, Samini for protect am. Those who stood there with the small boy should’ve done something to protect him by now. We know that the only person who suffers is Blacko, nobody else suffers on that stage. They have nothing to prove again. Blacko is in his prime so he has a lot to prove. Samini is on Twitter going back and forth with Shatta Wale for what? He should be using that energy to protect Blacko,” Bullgod added.

