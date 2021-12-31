Boasting about his feat, filling Ghana’s biggest stadium at the said concert, he said "Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?"

“They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria," he said.

The comment has since sparked a debate online but Shatta Wale remains relentless though the likes of Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Omar Sterling and others have chosen peace to address the issue.

Responding to Nigerians bashing him, Shatta Wale said that “as for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana... I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me... It’s the truth, your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness”

The latest to join the debate is Burna Boy who is willing to face Shatta Wale squarely. "Pushing this agenda of separation between our beautiful African Nations is a grave disservice to the generations coming after us, and it goes against everything I stand for as a man and as an unapologetic pan Africanist".

In a post shared by Burna Boy on his Instastory, he called out Shatta Wale saying that "if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me. I'm still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after, the same way I've always been, nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa".

According to Burna Boy, South African and UK songs are also played in Ghana but Shatta Wale only has problrem with the Nigerian songs. See his posts below.

