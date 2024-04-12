The list, which was headlined by British movie star, Damson Idris, was contained in the inaugural issue of Essence Sexiest Men Of The Moment magazine.
Burna Boy listed among World’s Sexiest Men of the Moment
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has made American magazine Essence’s list of the Sexiest Men Of The Moment.
Burna Boy is the only Afrobeats artiste on the list.
Rivea Ruff, Entertainment Editor at Essence, highlighted Burna Boy’s unique allure, stating, “Beyond the obvious physical attributes, Burna Boy’s appeal lies in his distinctly African swag.
His voice and presence command the stage, he has impeccable style, and is always perfectly groomed and iced out. Ladies love it!”
Burna Boy joins an elite roster of influential men, including Usher, Trevante Rhodes, Daniel Kaluuya, Colman, and Skepta.
It was also noted that Burna Boy's African swag is one of the reasons he always stands out. Essence further shared that his charming persona and ability to command attention even when he is not even trying makes him an impeccable specimen of a man.
Essence also touched on the singer's clean and well-groomed beard as one of his best physical attributes.
His inclusion highlights not only his undeniable talent but also his global influence and magnetic presence in the entertainment industry.
