Burna Boy listed among World’s Sexiest Men of the Moment

Burna Boy is the only Afrobeats artiste on the list.

Rivea Ruff, Entertainment Editor at Essence, highlighted Burna Boy’s unique allure, stating, “Beyond the obvious physical attributes, Burna Boy’s appeal lies in his distinctly African swag.

His voice and presence command the stage, he has impeccable style, and is always perfectly groomed and iced out. Ladies love it!”

Burna Boy joins an elite roster of influential men, including Usher, Trevante Rhodes, Daniel Kaluuya, Colman, and Skepta.

Essence also touched on the singer's clean and well-groomed beard as one of his best physical attributes.

