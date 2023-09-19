Burna Boy denies low ticket sales for postponed S.A show; says 'No dead agenda can agend'

The statement further explained, "This decision was not taken lightly by the promoter and was made after careful consideration of various factors, including the challenges related to ticket sales."

Ticket Pro extended its apologies to those who had already purchased tickets, reassuring them that their tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date in December.

However, Burna Boy swiftly refuted claims that the postponement was due to poor ticket sales.

He took to his Instagram story to respond, saying, "I was in SA last year, and I had 100 thousand beautiful South Africans waiting outside for me, so no dead agenda can Agend. I will see you real soon, South Africa. I love you."

The concert's postponement occurred just four days before Burna Boy was set to perform at FNB Stadium.

Sources suggest that last month, in an effort to boost stadium attendance and increase ticket sales for the Burna Boy show, Orlando Pirates had offered the first 250 people who bought season tickets for Pirates' home games free Burna Boy concert tickets.