Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Afia Adomah claims Zionfelix possibly thinks often about sex and loves it when the vajayjay is tight and little.

A voice recording has since circulated around the web clearly portraying the voice of Zionfelix and Afia Adomah who talked about sex they had already.

Afia Adomah states that she has more proof to uncover her relationship with Zionfelix because he neglected to cover her up reasoning he is brilliant. No one but God can prevent her from proceeding.

She added that Zionfelix in a real sense implored her for sex and she, at last, has given in because she was being kind to him. Zionfelix purchased a plane ticket for her to fly from London to France only for the sexual session.

As indicated by her, Zionfelix has reliably denied his child mother Mina saying she was no genuine woman. He likewise said his pregnancy with Erica, was an error.

Besides the audio that is going around, Afia Adomah has shared screen captures of the deeds with Zionfelix to give more confidence to her cases.

Zionfelix exchanged and expected the number of rounds their sex should endure.