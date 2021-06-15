He disobeyed Dr Oteng; Ohemaa Woyeje details 'real cause' of Captain Smart's suspension

"After seeing the letter of the suspension, I realized that it was quite different from the information out there about GRA issues," she said in an interview with Ghana blogger, Zion Felix.

She continued that "according to the letter that I saw and read from Dr Kwaku Oteng, the message in there was different from what was told to the public on the Metro (TV) interview".

Detailing what pushed Captain Smart to be suspended from Angel FM, she said "apparently, Dr Kwaku Oteng wanted him to address issues without insulting people no matter what" and there had been prior conversations.