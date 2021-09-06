RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B gives birth to second child with Offset (PHOTO)

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset as they welcomed a new child together.

Cardi B and Offset welcome new child
Cardi B and Offset welcome new child

The 28-year-old rapper announced the birth of her second child today. In a post that sees her carrying her newborn child with her husband, Offset, by her side whilst she sit on a hospital bed.

She captioned the Instagram post “9/4/21" and added a blue heart emoji "💙🧸,” to reveal the baby's gender as a boy. The “MotorSport” rappers later said they were “overjoyed to finally meet” their son.

Cardi B and Offset welcome new child
Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Pulse Ghana

He is already loved so much by family and friends,” they said in a statement to People and added that “we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, already has a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset after their private marriage on September 20, 2017. Offset, on the other side, had three other children from previous relationships before marrying Cardi B.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter
Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Pulse Ghana

The 'WAP rapper surprisingly announced her second pregnancy in July after she debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards in a cutout bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana that was covered in beaded sparkles.

