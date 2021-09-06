Cardi B gives birth to second child with Offset (PHOTO)

She captioned the Instagram post “9/4/21" and added a blue heart emoji "💙🧸,” to reveal the baby's gender as a boy. The “MotorSport” rappers later said they were “overjoyed to finally meet” their son.

Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Pulse Ghana

“He is already loved so much by family and friends,” they said in a statement to People and added that “we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, already has a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset after their private marriage on September 20, 2017. Offset, on the other side, had three other children from previous relationships before marrying Cardi B.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter Pulse Ghana