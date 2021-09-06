The 28-year-old rapper announced the birth of her second child today. In a post that sees her carrying her newborn child with her husband, Offset, by her side whilst she sit on a hospital bed.
Cardi B gives birth to second child with Offset (PHOTO)
Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset as they welcomed a new child together.
She captioned the Instagram post “9/4/21" and added a blue heart emoji "💙🧸,” to reveal the baby's gender as a boy. The “MotorSport” rappers later said they were “overjoyed to finally meet” their son.
“He is already loved so much by family and friends,” they said in a statement to People and added that “we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, already has a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset after their private marriage on September 20, 2017. Offset, on the other side, had three other children from previous relationships before marrying Cardi B.
The 'WAP rapper surprisingly announced her second pregnancy in July after she debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards in a cutout bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana that was covered in beaded sparkles.
