Castro and Janet are not dead, he will return with grey hair - Jesus Ahoufe reveals (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Castro is now considered dead after seven years of his disappearance but according to a Ghanaian prophet, the musician is not dead.

Castro went missing with Janet Bandu in 2014

According to a man of God, Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah known as Jesus Ahoufe, Castro is in another world and he will return one day with grey hair. "If his family is listening to me, they should have patience because Castro is not dead," he said.

Speaking during an interview on Accra FM, he continued that "he is in a second world, a different world which is spiritual world because when he fell in the water, a spirit came for him" and added that " he will spend thirty years there".

Ghanaian Rapper Castro Underfire
Ghanaian Rapper Castro Underfire

The Ghanaian Hip Life legend, born Theophilus Tagoe, but known as ‘Castro Under Fire’, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at a Beach in Ada during a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend.

The two were reported to have drowned while riding a jet ski at the Ada Beach Resort to the estuary. Numerous searches and investigations have been launched to find their bodies but to no fruition.

But according to Jesus Ahoufe, " he will come back to this world again by that he will turn into an old man with grey hair that you won't recognize him if you see him, so he is not dead".

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah adds Castro will return like Elijah in the bible and that "the girl is not dead either". In the video below, he quizzed that "you know when people get drowned, their bodies are expected to be washed ashore? So where is his body?"

