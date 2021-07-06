Castro and Janet are not dead, he will return with grey hair - Jesus Ahoufe reveals (WATCH)

Speaking during an interview on Accra FM, he continued that "he is in a second world, a different world which is spiritual world because when he fell in the water, a spirit came for him" and added that " he will spend thirty years there".

Ghanaian Rapper Castro Underfire Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian Hip Life legend, born Theophilus Tagoe, but known as ‘Castro Under Fire’, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at a Beach in Ada during a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend.

The two were reported to have drowned while riding a jet ski at the Ada Beach Resort to the estuary. Numerous searches and investigations have been launched to find their bodies but to no fruition.

But according to Jesus Ahoufe, " he will come back to this world again by that he will turn into an old man with grey hair that you won't recognize him if you see him, so he is not dead".