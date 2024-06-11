ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Castro is still alive according to new claims by Ajagurajah (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

In a shocking revelation, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, has made bold claims regarding the presumed deaths of several high-profile figures.

Castro is still alive according to new claims by Ajagurajah (VIDEO)
Castro is still alive according to new claims by Ajagurajah (VIDEO)

During a recent interview, the controversial prophet stated that musician Castro, pop icon Michael Jackson, and terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden are still alive.

Recommended articles

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, Castro, whose mysterious disappearance in 2014 has long been a subject of speculation, will eventually return.

"Castro will come back one of these days," he confidently declared in the video below. This claim adds to the never-ending mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Ghanaian musician, who was last seen at the Ada Estuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrated hip-hop musician Castro disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2014 while on vacation with friends, including former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan.

During their stay at the resort, Castro reportedly went on a jetski cruise with a female friend, Janet Bandu, and they never returned after hours. Later, the jetski was found with a life jacket hanging on it.

The incident occurred at the Ada Estuary, and despite extensive search efforts, the bodies of Castro and Janet were never recovered. On 6 July 2021, he was officially and legally declared dead according to the laws of Ghana.

Castro and Janet Bandu
Castro and Janet Bandu Castro and Janet Bandu Pulse Ghana

Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro, hawas born in Takoradin 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr. Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour. He attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S. in Takoradi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the accolades he won, the most recent was the 2014 VGMA award for Highlife Song of the Year for the song “Odo Pa”.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin

My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

Sista Afia

Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

Mr Drew

25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew

KiDi and Mr Drew

KiDi mocks Mr. Drew's reaction to losing TGMA Best Collaboration award