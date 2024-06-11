Castro is still alive according to new claims by Ajagurajah (VIDEO)

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, Castro, whose mysterious disappearance in 2014 has long been a subject of speculation, will eventually return.

"Castro will come back one of these days," he confidently declared in the video below. This claim adds to the never-ending mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Ghanaian musician, who was last seen at the Ada Estuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrated hip-hop musician Castro disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2014 while on vacation with friends, including former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan.

During their stay at the resort, Castro reportedly went on a jetski cruise with a female friend, Janet Bandu, and they never returned after hours. Later, the jetski was found with a life jacket hanging on it.

The incident occurred at the Ada Estuary, and despite extensive search efforts, the bodies of Castro and Janet were never recovered. On 6 July 2021, he was officially and legally declared dead according to the laws of Ghana.

Castro and Janet Bandu Pulse Ghana

Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro, hawas born in Takoradin 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr. Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour. He attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S. in Takoradi.

ADVERTISEMENT