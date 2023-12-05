ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Me feeli Black Sherif rough' ; he is my favourite artiste - Cecelia Marfo

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel singer Cecelia Marfo expressed her deep admiration for the talented rapper Black Sherif.

Cecilia Marfo and Blacko
Cecilia Marfo and Blacko

According to Cecelia Marfo, her preferred track by Black Sherif is "Soja," a song that speaks to her soul so deeply that it brings tears to her eyes every time she listens to it.

Recommended articles

Speaking passionately about the impact of the song in a recent interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, the Woman of God stated, "I wept when I listened to his 'Soja' song. I told my husband that the song was very touching."

Expressing her admiration for Black Sherif's spiritual connection, Cecelia Marfo added, "I like Black Sherif. I am a fan of his and will even want to pray for him. Who said he doesn’t know Christ, he knows Christ for himself."

The Afunumba singer, went on to challenge the notion of secular music, asserting that, in her view, there is no such thing in the current music landscape. She believes that all artistes are contributing to societal development and the improvement of human life through their music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Sherif who is currently the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year and the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards’ International Flow Act, has gained widespread recognition for his unique style and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

Additionally, he has become the toast of many in the industry, in and outside the borders of Ghana including seasoned acts for music features.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif

Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

I'll marry another woman if new wife 'fools' - Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice