'Me feeli Black Sherif rough' ; he is my favourite artiste - Cecelia Marfo

Speaking passionately about the impact of the song in a recent interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, the Woman of God stated, "I wept when I listened to his 'Soja' song. I told my husband that the song was very touching."

Expressing her admiration for Black Sherif's spiritual connection, Cecelia Marfo added, "I like Black Sherif. I am a fan of his and will even want to pray for him. Who said he doesn’t know Christ, he knows Christ for himself."

The Afunumba singer, went on to challenge the notion of secular music, asserting that, in her view, there is no such thing in the current music landscape. She believes that all artistes are contributing to societal development and the improvement of human life through their music.

Black Sherif who is currently the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year and the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards’ International Flow Act, has gained widespread recognition for his unique style and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.