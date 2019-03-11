According to Gifty, her colleague sees her as a competition and the only way to overturn her dominance is through death.

She made this allegation during an interview on Accra-based Happy FM over the weekend.

The “Aseda” hitmaker claimed Cecilia Marfo, who claims to be a prophetess, wrote her name (Gifty Adorye) on a GHC 50 and buried it.

“A colleague gospel musician wrote my name on a GHS50 note and buried it. Do you know who that person is? Cecilia Marfo”.

Explaining why Cecilia did that, she said: “Cecilia was asked what her problems were during a church service and she mentioned me as her problem. I was shocked when her assistant Pastor made this statement in his audio.”