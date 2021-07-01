'Celebrities refuse to speak due to politicisation of issues' - Lawyer Nti

Responding to critics, the “Kejetia Vs Makola” star took to his Instagram page to defend fellow quiet celebrities, saying Ghanaians are too quick to judge.

“This is how most celebrities go about these days; minding their business and thinking about themselves and their families,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 1. “People are too quick to judge celebrities who have chosen to not say anything about what is going in the country even though they had a thing or two to say about unfortunate events in other countries.”

He said celebrities can’t be blamed because people who speak about issues in Ghana are tagged NPP or NDC.

“You can't really blame them because in Ghana, when you say something about an issue, especially in these times, people will quickly base on that to tag you NPP or NDC. You are either speaking for the government or you are against the government.”

Lawyer Nti stated that until Ghanaians put party colours aside and speak truth to issues, he won’t blame won’t celebrities who decide to sit on the fence.

“Either way, you'll have supporters of the two parties agreeing and praising you or insulting you and your generation for speaking against them. If among ourselves, we cannot put party colours aside and speak truth to issues in the search for national development, I wouldn't blame any celebrity who decides to sit on the fence on these issues.”