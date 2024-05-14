ADVERTISEMENT
My husband took my engagement list before seeing me physically – Celestine Donkor

Dorcas Agambila

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has revealed that her husband took her engagement list, among other things, even before he could set his eyes on her.

Celestine Donkor and her husband
Celestine Donkor and her husband

According to the singer, they met through a friend's recommendation because her husband was then based abroad.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Cookie Tee on Today’s Woman, the ‘Only You’ hitmaker disclosed that she met her lovely husband, Kofi Donkor online, and what followed was an unconventional yet heartwarming journey to matrimony.

Celestine Donkor and husband
Celestine Donkor and husband Celestine Donkor and husband Pulse Ghana

After several months of talking on the phone, the husband came to Ghana purposefully to marry her.

“We met through a friend who left Ghana for abroad. They spoke about me, and he took my number, so we were talking on the phone. At the time, it was Yahoo Messenger we were using. My husband then took my engagement list and everything, even before seeing me physically.

Celestine Donkor and her husband
Celestine Donkor and her husband Celestine Donkor and her husband Pulse Ghana

“ He came to Ghana purposely to marry me. He said he also prayed about me, and before he met me through my friend, there was a word he was looking forward to. There was just a word hanging on his life, and he was waiting for its manifestation. So when he met my friend and there was a discussion, he got to know that this is the person the man of God spoke about,” she narrated.

The bond between Celestine and her husband is evident as he also doubles as her manager, giving her direction and accompanying her to every event.

The couple have been blessed with three daughters.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

