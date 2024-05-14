My husband took my engagement list before seeing me physically – Celestine Donkor

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Cookie Tee on Today’s Woman, the ‘Only You’ hitmaker disclosed that she met her lovely husband, Kofi Donkor online, and what followed was an unconventional yet heartwarming journey to matrimony.

After several months of talking on the phone, the husband came to Ghana purposefully to marry her.

“We met through a friend who left Ghana for abroad. They spoke about me, and he took my number, so we were talking on the phone. At the time, it was Yahoo Messenger we were using. My husband then took my engagement list and everything, even before seeing me physically.

“ He came to Ghana purposely to marry me. He said he also prayed about me, and before he met me through my friend, there was a word he was looking forward to. There was just a word hanging on his life, and he was waiting for its manifestation. So when he met my friend and there was a discussion, he got to know that this is the person the man of God spoke about,” she narrated.

The bond between Celestine and her husband is evident as he also doubles as her manager, giving her direction and accompanying her to every event.

The couple have been blessed with three daughters.