"Damages of Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) for defaming the Plaintiff. Cost including legal fees" the writ stated.

Pulse Ghana

The suit is coming after Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent video sworn with a bottle of schnapps and cracked eggs that she has slept with Chairman Wontumi.

The social media commentator was responding to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who said Afia Schwarzenegger is not up to Chairman Wontumi's standard, therefore, her claims of sleeping with him are not true.

Maurice Ampaw Pulse Ghana

His comments have infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger who has decided to call the gods into the matter. This morning she posted a video of herself invoking the gods to kill her if she lied about sleeping with Chairman Wontumi.

"If I am the one disgracing the man because he is God and couldn't have slept with me so if the man hasn't slept with me and I claim so then the gods of Antoa should kill me," she said and then proceeded to curse Maurice Ampaw.

Responding to this, Chairman Wontumi in his suit is seeking "a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, her workers, servants, allies, agents, assigns or anybody claiming or taking instructions from her from further publishing any further defamatory material against the Plaintiff".

"An order directed at the Defendant compelling her to cause to publish on her social media handles as well as all media houses and blogging sites in Ghana to render an unqualified apology to the Plaintiff and immediately retract the defamatory statement within three (3) days of judgment".

Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for GH2million over sex claims Pulse Ghana