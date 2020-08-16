Charlamagne popularly known as a host on The Breakfast Club, an American syndicated radio show based in New York City, spoke about the property he has acquired in Ghana when he was speaking with Burna Boy on the famous show.

Burna Boy

The 42-year-old disclosed this whilst responding to Burna Boy's call on the show for Africa-Americans outside Africa to return home. "When you say things like let's come back to Africa, I got some property in Ghana," adding that he wants to have a stake in the motherland.

Burna Boy lauded his purchase, saying that "Bro that’s the best decision you have ever made. Trust me, trust me, Ghana is a beautiful place, You’re in a beautiful place man… Cos for me personally that’s my go-to place for refuge".

Talking about the property during the 16th minute into the conversation, Charlamagne, who made waves recently with his one on one interview with American presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said: " it's in East Legon, Accra". Burna Boy was on the show to talk about his latest album 'Twice As Tall'.

Burna Boy releases new album, 'Twice As Tall.' (Instagram/BurnaBoy)

Hear their conversation from the video below in which the 2019 Grammy nominee has detailed what has gone into making his new album which is receiving high ratings across the globe.