On Tuesday, September 10, a popular blog reported that a certain Hanan-Confidence Abdul – whom they claim is a staunch fan and self-acclaimed ‘husband’ of Charlotte Osei – is getting married. And on that basis, they referred to Abdul’s marriage as his second.

This news didn’t go down well with the former E.C Chair, forcing her to blast the media outlet on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She said the Ghanaian media is ‘lacking in news and real issues’, and further asked her followers to pray for Ghana.

She shared a screenshot of the story and captioned: “Someone please help me understand this- so a fan and a follower informs me he is getting married. I wish him a blissful married life. This translates into my 'husband' asking me for permission to marry another wife. This becomes newsworthy enough to be carried on several news platforms. Ghana! Who did this to us? When did we become so lacking in news and real issues? How did we lose our focus so terribly? Today, pls spare a minute and pray for Ghana. God open our eyes to see how much He has blessed our country and what should be newsworthy in this country. God help us.”