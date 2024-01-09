ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cheddar is the new NAM1, don't be deceived - Afia Schwarzenegger

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a warning to Ghanaians over Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, who recently revealed himself as the figure behind 'The New Force' political movement.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger urged caution, drawing parallels between Cheddar and Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, whose operations faced difficulties, leaving customers in financial distress.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Afia Schwarzenegger cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for Cheddar's promises to salvage the country from its current challenges. She likened Cheddar to NAM1, referring to them both as individuals with questionable intentions.

Nana Kwame Bediako
Nana Kwame Bediako Pulse Ghana

"Not all that glitters is gold. What NAM1 was doing was so fraudulent that it was only idiots that couldn’t see. You all fell for it, and now how far did it go? How much of your locked funds have been paid?

ADVERTISEMENT

How many press conferences have you done that he is still sitting on the money? You haven’t been paid yet you are allowing him to rebrand this boy to you that we need salvation," Afia Schwarzenegger remarked.

She questioned the legitimacy of Cheddar's intentions, pointing out that if salvation was genuinely needed, it wouldn't come from someone with a questionable background. Afia Schwarzenegger urged the youth of Ghana to be cautious and not be swayed by promises that may not be genuine.

The New Force
The New Force Pulse Ghana

Cheddar recently unveiled himself as the force behind The New Force political movement, expressing a vision for the continent and claiming to be a source of salvation for the nation.

In response to Cheddar's message, Afia Schwarzenegger emphasized the need for scepticism and urged the public not to be deceived, referencing past experiences with individuals like NAM1 who faced accusations of fraudulent activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Ghanaian cleared by Guinness World Records to attempt Read-A-Thon

Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Dr Bawumia, Alan and more show up (PHOTOS)

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Bawumia, Alan, others show up [PHOTOS]