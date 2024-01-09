Cheddar is the new NAM1, don't be deceived - Afia Schwarzenegger

Speaking in a TikTok video, Afia Schwarzenegger cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for Cheddar's promises to salvage the country from its current challenges. She likened Cheddar to NAM1, referring to them both as individuals with questionable intentions.

"Not all that glitters is gold. What NAM1 was doing was so fraudulent that it was only idiots that couldn’t see. You all fell for it, and now how far did it go? How much of your locked funds have been paid?

How many press conferences have you done that he is still sitting on the money? You haven’t been paid yet you are allowing him to rebrand this boy to you that we need salvation," Afia Schwarzenegger remarked.

She questioned the legitimacy of Cheddar's intentions, pointing out that if salvation was genuinely needed, it wouldn't come from someone with a questionable background. Afia Schwarzenegger urged the youth of Ghana to be cautious and not be swayed by promises that may not be genuine.

Cheddar recently unveiled himself as the force behind The New Force political movement, expressing a vision for the continent and claiming to be a source of salvation for the nation.

In response to Cheddar's message, Afia Schwarzenegger emphasized the need for scepticism and urged the public not to be deceived, referencing past experiences with individuals like NAM1 who faced accusations of fraudulent activities.