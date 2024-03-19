Good news hits chef Faila as Qatar offers her juicy opportunity after GWR loss

Chef Faila disclosed this in a post on TikTok where she shared a short clip of herself preparing some Ghanaian dishes.

She also appealed to Ghanaians to grow more yams because the country may benefit hugely from its exports.

"It is my pleasure to announce to every Community in Ghana to boost their productivity on Yam henceforth because the export of Yam is going to be in great demand. I was nearly kidnapped today when I made greatness out of Yam at the Lulu Pearl Market in Qatar Doha together with other meals. Both Whites and blacks could not resist the delicacies and recipes.

In fact, I was simply asked by the First Lady of Qatar if I would love to establish with them. The amazing Ghanaian community in Qatar also sends their greetings"

Kofi TV, while touching on some of the interesting things that ensued during Chef Faila’s trip, also confirmed the development.

“She was invited to Qatar to cook for some prominent people at an event. She cooked different types of dishes including Ghanaian dishes and they enjoyed it. Due to this, the people in Qatar, and the government officials have placed an offer before her. They have offered her a permanent residency to cook for the people. they are still convincing her and the fair will come to an end very soon. The officials said they enjoyed the Ghanaian dishes,” he added.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 29,000 likes and 600 comments at the time of reporting. Additionally, Chef Failatu conveyed greetings from the vibrant Ghanaian community in Qatar.