Chef Smith's assistant apologises to Ghanaians for fake GWR certificate

He proudly displayed a certificate from Guinness World Records that was later exposed as fraudulent.

However, in an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Leticia, who participated in the cooking marathon, apologised in a Facebook post. She expressed her regret for her involvement and clarified that she was unaware of the chef's deceitful intentions.

Leticia explained that she believed she was supporting a friend in a genuine effort to achieve a remarkable feat and showcase her own cooking skills. She admitted that her actions innocently contributed to the situation and took full responsibility for her part in the incident.

In Leticia's post, she apologised to her family, friends, and the public for any harm and disappointment caused by the scandal.

She emphasised that she had learned from the experience and expressed a commitment to making amends. She thanked her loved ones for their support during this challenging time and offered to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation.