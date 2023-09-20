'Liar' - Chief Stylz defends Stonebwoy after Shatta accused him of sabotaging his show

The reggae dancehall crooner, took to his Instagram page last night to break the news of a possible show down of his much anticipated Freedom Wave Festival which was slated for 20th to 25th December 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During his live session, the ‘Hajia Bintu’ hitmaker accused Stonebwoy of sabotaging his show just to have the venue to himself but the road manager of Stonebwoy, Chief Stylz has come out to debunk it.

According to Chief Stylz, Shatta Wale is a “sociopathic liar” who was quick to run to social media to win “sympathy”.

He went on to state emphatically that, Shatta Wale tried to use legendary industry players like Lord Commey to sabotage Stonebwoy’s show having been the first to follow due process.

According to him, Stonebwoy even had to change his dates from the 23rd December to 22nd in order to allow Shatta Wale have ample time to prepare for his show.

Shatta Wale has already threatened to harm Stonebwoy following this brouhaha but Stonebwoy is yet to speak on it and we’ll update you as soon as he does.

Earlier, Shatta Wale announced that his Freedom Wave concert which is slated for 20-25th December and Stonebwoy also scheduled 22nd December for his BHIM Concert.

This development has stirred confusion as according to Shatta, although he was the first to announce and book the stadium for his five-day-long event, he has been asked to re-schedule for next year.

