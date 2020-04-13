Ghana, among other African countries, recently took stock of some items from China by kind courtesy of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his Foundation. The items included 38,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits and other medical materials to help fight Coronavirus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of Health Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu received the donation on behalf of the government but Prince David Osei isn’t too excited about the move.

According to the Ghanaian actor, China can not be trusted. This his explained as he wonders over how some Ghanaians and Africans are currently suffering from racial abuse in the Asian country yet the same country on the outside turns to be charitable to the African continent.

Jack Ma's donation to Africa

Prince expressed his sentiment in an Instagram post sighted by pulse.com.gh as also called on the president to instruct the authorities in charge of the items received to do a thorough check on the items before they allow Ghanaians to use them. See his post below.