The American Hip Hop mogul, during an Instagram live conversation with Tiwa Savage, made known his intention to lead a park of top American acts to invade Africa soon. “I am about to come to Africa soon as possible,” Diddy said.

Further answering Tiwa’s question of when he plans to visit the continent, the music millionaire who is known for his committed Pan-Africanism agenda, added that “really going to hit Africa with the vibration and have a homecoming”.

The 50-year-old who is well networked with most top American acts including Jay Z, Usher, Rick Ross among others, also mentioned that “I’ma bring all the other artistes with me from America and we gonna bring all the artistes from Africa, we gone mash-up and celebrate unity and we gonna realize the worldwide global power that we have”.

Diddy’s empowering comments have been well received by fans, seeing an excerpt of his conversation with the Nigerian singer going viral on social media. The pair have once met at Jay Z' Roc Nation Brunch.

Watch them catch up with each other in the video below.