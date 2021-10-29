According to him, when men go in for the wrong woman, it will have dire consequences on their lives.
'Choose your wives wisely, don’t go for someone like Vanessa' - Funny Face (WATCH)
Embattled Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known professionally as Funny Face, is advising his over 6.7 Instagram followers to carefully select their life partners.
Using himself as an example, Funny Face says no man should go in for a woman like his baby mama Vanessa who is at the centre of his predicament.
Funny Face called his baby mama Venessa a prostitute and any woman like her will fuck guys up.
The depreciated Funny Face added that due to his relationship with Venessa, he has ended up at a psychiatric hospital, washing his clothes and panties all by himself.
“You boys choose wisely when you are going in for a woman, choose wisely," he said in a video he posted on his Instagram page. "I keep advising you to choose wisely. Over 6.7 million followers of mine, choose wisely. A woman will f@ck you up if you go in for a shashee or Ashawo somebody like Vanessa, she will f@ck you up. Today I'm living at a psychiatric hospital. I have dried by boxers and things just because of a woman’s vajayjay.”
Funny Face is currently at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for examination following a court’s directive after he was arrested for threatening to kill his baby mama Venessa and commit suicide afterwards.
