'Choose your wives wisely, don’t go for someone like Vanessa' - Funny Face (WATCH)

Using himself as an example, Funny Face says no man should go in for a woman like his baby mama Vanessa who is at the centre of his predicament.

Funny Face called his baby mama Venessa a prostitute and any woman like her will fuck guys up.

The depreciated Funny Face added that due to his relationship with Venessa, he has ended up at a psychiatric hospital, washing his clothes and panties all by himself.

“You boys choose wisely when you are going in for a woman, choose wisely," he said in a video he posted on his Instagram page. "I keep advising you to choose wisely. Over 6.7 million followers of mine, choose wisely. A woman will f@ck you up if you go in for a shashee or Ashawo somebody like Vanessa, she will f@ck you up. Today I'm living at a psychiatric hospital. I have dried by boxers and things just because of a woman’s vajayjay.”