According to ABC’s affiliated digital publishers, WJLA.com, investigators are casting a wide net to try to find the suspect behind Bertie's death. In this regard, a composite sketch drawn from witnesses narration of how the unknown gunman looks like has been released by the police.

The report, however, stated that the investigations are not only around the suspected killer but Bettie's Ghanaian husband, Chris Attoh, has also been questioned about the case.

READ ALSO: Funny Face finally names his twin daughters after Adebayor and his mother

A Greenbelt Police spokesperson, named as George Mathews, has also the website that some cryptic tweets Chris shared about relationship and loyalty some hours before Bettie was murdered, are all being considered in the ongoing investigation.

“They are aware of the tweets as well and that’s all part of the investigation,” said Mathews. He also added that the Ghanaian actor has so far been cooperating with the investigators.

Chris Attoh married Bettie, in October 2018, in Ghana and after her death, it was discovered that the deceased was also still married to a jailed drug lord, Kedrick Jenifer, whom she had two children with.