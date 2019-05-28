The comic actor before the delivery of children hinted that he will name them after, Togolese footballer, Emanuel Adebayor, who happens to have been his good friend for so many years now.

Fulfilling his promise, Funny Face, shared a new video of himself with his twin girls, where he disclosed their names to the public. He also revealed that he named after his mother as well, saying that those two people have been with him when he was contemplating suicide.

“Emmanuella Safoah Boateng Adebayor ( Nyhira ) and Issabella Safoah Boateng Adebayor ( Nkunim ) thank you all my “ genuine “ fans for ur prayers and support all dis years .. I named my twins after two people dear to my heart my mother and @e_adebayor !! They have been with me thru thick and thin all dis years .. God bless you all. To God be the glory !” he wrote on Instagram.

However, the actor mentioned that he will now hold a baby christening ceremony for his children and he will update his fans soon on when that will happen. Hear more from him the video below.