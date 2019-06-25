The Ghanaian actor married Bettie, in October 2018 and he, unfortunately, lost her on May 10th 2019 after she was shot dead by an unknown assailant.

According to Fred Nuamah via a social media post, Mr Attoh loved Bettie so much as he considered her as his second chance to get it right.

Before marrying Bettie, the actor had a divorce with Nigerian actress, Damiloa Adegbite, who is the mother of his son.

Sharing a never seen before photo of Chris and Bettie on his Instagram page, he wrote “When u know someone, really know someone then u know what they are going through when they are broken, as a brother Chris @chrisattoh always made his love for his wife known, he always believed she was his second chance at getting it right, they had plans for life, today he is a man without what he truly desires, never to hold her again. I know u miss her bro. U would have been a wonderful family, May God heal your heart and continue to keep you, She knows you loved her, she knows you are a good man and you did everything right by her. Rest In Peace Bettie! #toGodbetheglory”

See his post below.