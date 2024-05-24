'Christ 4 Cancer Tumors 0' - Banky W says as he comes out of cancer surgery

In his heartfelt post, Banky W wrote, "Final Score Christ 4 Cancer Tumors 0. Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal."

Pulse Nigeria

He continued, "God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Banky W explained that he decided to share his testimony online to uplift anyone going through tough times. "Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world," he stated.

Expressing his gratitude, Banky W thanked his wife, family, friends, pastors, and doctors for their unwavering support. "We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name," he added in the post below.

Banky W first revealed his battle with a rare strain of skin cancer ten years ago. The disease resurfaced, leading to the recent surgery. Despite the recurrence, his faith and the support of loved ones have helped him navigate this challenging journey.