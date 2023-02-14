ADVERTISEMENT
Christians who solely rely on spiritual fathers are lazy – Yvonne Nelson

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Yvonne Nelson has described people who rely on their spiritual fathers for intercession instead of seeking God directly as lazy.

Yvonne Nelson

According to her, many Christians have put their hopes in anyone at all that is on the pulpit whether the person has truly been called by God or not doesn’t matter to them. She said there is a need to pray as a person.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, she said “You can pray and read the word; no need to rely solely on spiritual fathers to pray on your behalf. People pay pastors to pray for them and I feel it’s laziness because you can do all those for yourself as a child of God.”

In Yvonne’s view, the church is steadily becoming a business avenue rather than the House of God or a tabernacle for worship.

That notwithstanding, Yvonne is not disputing the essence of religion, as she believes God still talks and reveals hidden things of his people.

She made the comments when asked if she believes in prophetic declarations.

“I believe in dreams, not necessarily prophesies. If God wants to reveal something about me, he can show it in my dream or someone close to me can also dream about it. I don’t need a pastor to tell me God is real, Jesus and the Holy Spirit is real.”

Yvonne Nelson admonished Christians to pray for the spirit of discernment to be able to distinguish authenticity from quackery.

