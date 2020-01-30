The 34-year-old is married to the popular American footballer Russell Wilson. The couple who got tied the knot in England, July 2016, took to social media to share iconic photos to announce that they are expecting a new baby.

This will be her second child for Russell but third. The singer first had a child from her previous relationship with American rapper, Future. Her son, Future Jr, has been part of her family with Russell before they welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, who is two years old now.

Announcing that they are expecting their third, the couple shared iconic photos which show Ciara heavily pregnant with a baby bump. The singer posed in a bikini whilst standing afar on a rocky hill which gave the shot a beautiful sky background.

Russell on the hand shared a selfie which his wife in the background flaunting her baby bump on the hill. They both captioned their posts “Number 3”. See it below.