Continuing school will be a waste of time – Kwesi Arthur

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur has said that he has no intentions of furthering his education to the tertiary level.

According to the 'Anthem' hitmaker, he is Okay with his Senior High School Certificate.

The Tema-base rapper intentions is to focus on his music career so he can move beyond the borders of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, he said “To be frank, I have completed SHS but I I’ve no plans or whatsoever of continuing my education. My focus now is on music not in the acquisition of certificates,” he said.

When asked if he will change his decision in the near future, the rapper insisted “Errm there’s no way. I’ve never thought of that. Music is my everything for now. I’m thinking about how to cross boundaries with my music comparable to certificates,” he continued.

Kwesi Arthur has hit songs like 'Grind day','Woara', 'Anthem' among others.