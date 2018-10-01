Is Supa an artiste? – A.I questions

news

Ghanaian Rapper and singer, A.I has questioned the relevance of Ghana’s newest sensation, Supa.

A.I in a recent interview on ‘The Late Nite Celebrity Show’ asked the host Foster Romanus if Supa is a musician.

A fan wanted to know when A.I will collaborate with Yaa Pono, he replied saying, “I’ve been having talks with the management and their saying that something like that so it is in the pipeline. I’m open for whenever so I don’t know when but I feel as though it’s going to happen.”

“I’m open for whoever is going to come through, I make music so I can’t be picky,” he added.

READ MORE: Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How Much Remix”

Based on his answer, the host asked if he would do a collaboration with the Nima based artiste but A.I. asked, “Is he an artist?, looking confused, the host gave him a phrase in Supa’s rap, “Nima is my residence,” but that still did not ring a bell as he asked again, “ is he an artist?”

A.I has hit songs like ‘Paper’, ‘Moving On’ and others.