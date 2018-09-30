Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How Much Remix”


Video Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How Much Remix”

Sarkodie after days of silence has hit back at Shatta Wale for disrespecting him by calling him poor and an artist riding on past glories.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sarkodie after days of silence has hit back at Shatta Wale for disrespecting him by calling him poor and an artist riding on past glories.

King Sark threw serious and damaging jabs at Shatta Wale in the remix for Medikal’s “How Much” song which he together with Paedae were featured on.

After bragging about his position in the rap game in his verse, Sarkodie descended into the gutters with Shatta Wale.

Sarkodie born Micheal Owusu Addo asked Shatta Wale to put respect on his name because he even started charging a half a million for shows before Shatta Wale even dreamt of resuscitating his dead career as Bandana so he has no damn right to describe him as poor.

That part of his verse reads:

“…put some respect on my name nigga; cus you and me are not the same nigga. Wo pushi Picanto no na me pushi Range nigga. I started charging half a million before you came in nigga! ..”,

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rapper: Kanye West changes his name to Ye Rapper Kanye West changes his name to Ye
Damilola Adegbite: Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview
Issues: Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet
I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa
Poor State: Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself
Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei Celebrity News Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese
Celebrity News: I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa Celebrity News I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa



Top Articles

1 No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude...bullet
2 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfabullet
3 Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduongbullet
4 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing...bullet
5 Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana...bullet
6 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in...bullet
7 Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud...bullet
8 Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with...bullet
9 Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in...bullet
10 Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and morebullet

Top Videos

1 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
2 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
3 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday partybullet
4 EBONYbullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana...bullet
10 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to...bullet

Celebrities

Ohemaa Mercy receives Key To City of Cincinnati in America
Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little
Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
X
Advertisement